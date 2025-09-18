In recent years, the North American beaver (Castor canadensis) has been increasingly recognized as a valuable on-site engineer to help communities meet water management goals. Beavers are famously “eager” to build dams, which slow the flow of streams and allow wetland areas to grow.

Until now, however, land managers didn’t have a way to estimate how much water beaver reintroduction could actually bring to a habitat. Not every beaver dam results in a sprawling ponded complex; sometimes they result in smaller areas with less water retention than meets the needs of the community.

In a study published last month in Communications Earth and Environment, researchers from Stanford University and the University of Minnesota were able to link the amount of surface water in beaver ponds across the western United States to the features in those landscapes that make beaver ponds bigger.

Big, Beautiful…Beaver Ponds

Oftentimes, beavers will chain together multiple dams and ponds to form beaver pond complexes. The complexes increase an area’s water retention, cool water temperatures, and provide natural firebreaks. These wetland habitats also give the semiaquatic rodents ample room to roam and allow other species (such as amphibians, fish, and aquatic insects) to flourish.

Beaver pond complexes like the one in Happy Jack Recreation Area create habitat for wetland creatures big and small, like this (very large) moose. Credit: Emily Fairfax

“Our models highlight the landscape settings where ponds grow largest, helping target nature-based solutions under climate stress.”

The advantages of beaver pond complexes aren’t going unnoticed—the reintroduction of beavers to the North American landscape is an increasingly popular strategy for land managers looking to naturally improve a waterway.

“Managers need to know where beaver activity—or beaver-like restoration—will store the most water and maximize the environmental benefits, such as providing cooling and enhancing habitat quality” said Luwen Wan, a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford and the new study’s lead author. “Our models highlight the landscape settings where ponds grow largest, helping target nature-based solutions under climate stress.”

While improving water retention is a goal of many watershed management projects, especially in the increasingly drought-prone western United States, the researchers also emphasized that creating the largest possible ponds might not be the right solution for every area.

“It’s worth thinking about what we are actually asking of these beavers, and is that reasonable?”

“Bigger ponds are not always better,” said Emily Fairfax, coauthor on the study and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota. Fairfax explained that larger ponds are great for when the goal of the project involves water retention, but smaller ponds could be a better fit for a project in which the goals are pollution removal or increasing biodiversity. “It’s worth thinking about what we are actually asking of these beavers, and is that reasonable?”

How to Design a Dream Stream

Speaking on the main findings of the study, Wan said that she and her colleagues “found a clear link between the total length of beaver dams and the size of the ponds they create.” Additionally, they observed that the biggest ponds were found “where dams are longer, stream power is lower to moderate, and woody vegetation is of moderate [6–23 feet, or 2–7 meters] height.”

Included in the study were 87 beaver pond complexes across the western United States, encompassing almost 2,000 dams. Using high-resolution aerial imagery from the National Agriculture Imagery Program (NAIP), the team was able to connect the observed ponded area to different landscape measurements like soil characteristics, stream slope, vegetation metrics, and more.

The researchers chose NAIP imagery for its high spatial resolution and ability to cover large areas (visiting every beaver pond in the field would take too much time). Wan noted that while NAIP aerial imagery was the right fit for this project, it isn’t perfectly beaver proof. The imagery is updated every 2–3 years during the growing season, which may introduce some errors, like missing ponds even when dams have already been constructed.

Using remote sensing to predict where beaver reintroduction would be a successful match to the needs of a watershed isn’t a new idea. One frequently used model mentioned in the study is the Beaver Restoration Assessment Tool (BRAT). BRAT allows researchers to identify how many dams a given stream would likely be able to host. “That’s really important information to have,” said Fairfax, “but that doesn’t tell us how big the dams are, or how much water they could be storing.”

When Beavers Aren’t Best

Findings from this study are also helpful when selecting sites for beaver dam analogs (BDAs). These human-made structures are alternatives to beaver reintroduction that mimic beaver dams to achieve the same ecosystem benefits the beavers would bring. They are often the right tool when a waterway is too degraded to host a beaver population.

BDAs raise water levels and allow the preferred foods of beavers (such as willows and alders) to take root, giving “a little push” to the process of reestablishing a beaver population, explained fluvial geomorphologist and associate professor Lina Polvi Sjöberg from Umeå University in Sweden. Polvi was not involved in the new study.

Fairfax added that BDAs are a useful tool but are not equivalent to actual beaver dams. With beaver dams, a living animal is always present, so the land managers can count on the “maintenance staff on-site” to constantly update and monitor the waterway.

The Beavers Are Back in Town

North American beaver populations are still on the rebound from a long history of trapping and habitat loss that came with European colonization of the continent. “We are at maybe 10% of the historic population, and we actually don’t know if it’s still growing,” Fairfax said. Modern threats to beaver populations include highways and man-made dams, she added, which prevent beavers from freely moving back to places they once were.

Not everyone is quick to welcome North America’s largest rodent back to their neighborhood with open arms. Though public perceptions of beavers are shifting from pest to watershed management partner, the potential for contention still remains. Beavers occasionally build their dams in less-than-ideal locations, a situation that can result in flooded private properties and damaged infrastructure. The study notes that human influence (like trapping and land use conflicts) is a factor that land managers must consider but is not captured in statistical models.

Beavers Worldwide

The researchers found what makes beaver dams bigger in the western United States, but scientists say it will be important to replicate this study in different regions of North America, especially as beaver habitat expands northward as a result of climate warming.

“North American beavers are all one species, Castor canadensis. A beaver in Arizona is the same species as a beaver in Alaska. They all have the same instincts,” said Fairfax, “but beavers also do learn and adapt to their environments pretty strongly.”

She added that beavers will use the materials available to them, such as a colony in Yukon, Canada, that has been observed using rocks as dam-building material. “Whenever we build a model that describes what beavers are doing, there is a chance that it’s going to have a strong geospatial component to it,” Fairfax said.

Polvi agreed, stating that she hadn’t seen many studies using remote sensing methods to estimate the suitability of a stream for beaver reintroduction outside of the western United States. Putting things into a wider perspective, she added that some defining features of the American West, like the semiarid climate and large expanses of undeveloped public land, aren’t applicable to other regions of the world.

In an email, Wan said the next steps from this study include further exploring beavers’ ponded complexes across larger areas and “quantifying the ecosystem services these ponds provide, such as enhancing drought resilience.”

