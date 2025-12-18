Volcanoes can erupt in many ways, sometimes blasting plumes of ash and other debris high into the atmosphere or sending rivers of lava downslope.

If an eruption evacuates enough stored magma, the ground overlying a volcano’s reservoir can collapse. The resulting structure, known as a caldera, can be kilometers across and hundreds of meters deep. Caldera-forming eruptions can produce some of Earth’s most hazardous natural phenomena, but they remain in many ways enigmatic despite decades of study.

Enormous caldera-forming eruptions at silicic volcanoes such as Yellowstone are understandably famous. However, collapses at basaltic volcanoes, which erupt less viscous magma and are usually less explosive, can also be highly impactful. Furthermore, basaltic collapses have occurred more frequently in historical times, generally occur more gradually, and can usually be approached more closely than silicic collapses, so they offer important advantages for scientific study.

Since the late 1960s, six caldera collapses are known to have occurred at basaltic volcanoes on land: at Fernandina in the Galápagos Islands (1968), Tolbachik in Russia (1975), Miyakejima in Japan (2000), Piton de la Fournaise on La Réunion (2007), Bárðarbunga in Iceland (2014–2015), and Kīlauea on the island of Hawaiʻi (2018).

Basaltic caldera–forming eruptions present several types of hazards. Clockwise from top left: lava fountains erupt along the rift zone of Tolbachik in Russia in late July 1975; lava flows through populated communities on the island of Hawaiʻi during Kīlauea’s 2018 eruption and caldera collapse; a tephra (ash) plume produced by an incremental collapse event on 19 May 2018 erupts from Kīlauea’s summit; and road damage caused by ground shaking and fault motion in 2018 is seen near the summit of Kīlauea. Credit: Clockwise from top left: Oleg Volynets, Institute of Volcanology, Petropavlovsk, via the Smithsonian Institution Global Volcanism Program, CC BY-NC 4.0; U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) photo by E. Rumpf, Public Domain; USGS webcam photo, Public Domain; USGS photo by K. Anderson, Public Domain

These events have demonstrated that basaltic caldera collapse eruptions can produce complex, cascading sequences of hazards that may occur concurrently over distances of tens of kilometers, with devastating effects on local communities. Hazards include damaging seismicity, ash-rich explosions, gas emissions, and distal eruptions that can discharge lava at hundreds of cubic meters per second for weeks at a time. Residents of the Japanese island of Miyakejima remained evacuated for years after the volcano’s summit collapsed, and the Kīlauea eruption destroyed hundreds of homes in one of the costliest volcanic disasters in U.S. history.

Data collected during caldera collapse eruptions provide unparalleled opportunities to understand some of Earth’s most active volcanoes. The 2018 eruption of Kīlauea was particularly well documented, with extensive observations from real-time monitoring helping to reveal new facets of the volcano’s structure and behavior [Neal et al., 2019]. Such observations have powered leaps in scientific knowledge and inspired renewed focus on understanding caldera-forming eruptions to prepare for and mitigate impacts of inevitable future events [Anderson et al., 2024].

New efforts within the research community are needed to synthesize observations, draw parallels, and identify common physical processes among caldera-forming eruptions. In February 2025, an international and multidisciplinary group of 155 scientists met to address these needs and to provide a springboard for new cross-disciplinary studies. Discussions during that meeting inform the following assessment of what we do and do not understand about this important class of eruption.

Similarities Suggest Common Physics

Comparing observations and interpretations from historical basaltic caldera collapses reveals intriguing commonalities that are remarkable considering the geological contrasts among the volcanoes.

In all six instances, documented collapses were preceded by the lateral intrusion of magma into the crust surrounding summit storage systems. These intrusions propagated as far as tens of kilometers—in many cases feeding fissure eruptions and long-distance lava flows—and in the process drained summit magma and triggered caldera collapses (Figure 1).

Fig. 1. In this conceptual model of basaltic caldera collapse, a dike intrusion and flank eruption withdraw magma from a summit reservoir, which triggers the collapse of the summit caldera that, in turn, sustains the eruption.

In addition, all historical basaltic caldera collapses, with the possible exception of Tolbachik, took place incrementally over days to months through a similar series of abrupt, semiperiodic down drops of the caldera floor (Figure 2). Measurements, where available, show that these incremental collapse events produced magnitude 4–5 earthquakes associated with relatively large amounts of energy at long periods, pushed the ground around the caldera upward and outward, and, in some cases, generated explosive tephra (ash) plumes that rose kilometers into the air.

Fig. 2. During Kīlauea’s 2018 collapse, the ground outside the caldera tilted slowly toward and rapidly away from the caldera as the reservoir depressurized between collapses and was repressurized by collapses, respectively (left axis, black line). The caldera subsided by meters at a time during abrupt collapses (right axis, red line).

These commonalities suggest similar processes. Following the 1968 Fernandina collapse [Simkin and Howard, 1970], a general conceptual model emerged that has since been refined and quantified using observations from subsequent collapses.

In this model, magma withdrawal partially empties a storage reservoir, reducing support for the overlying rock. Eventually, ring faults form in the rock, enabling a pistonlike block to abruptly slip downward into the reservoir under the force of gravity. This subsidence partially repressurizes the reservoir, which stabilizes the piston block and increases the rate of magma outflow, sometimes leading to surges in lava eruption up to tens of kilometers away. Continued magma outflow then reduces reservoir pressure once again, setting the stage for another abrupt collapse event.

Large distal intrusions and eruptions can thus trigger the onset of caldera collapse sequences, which promote further outflow of magma. These sequences explain the large volumes of lava erupted during basaltic caldera–forming eruptions.

Coupled Magmatic-Tectonic Systems

Data collected during caldera collapse eruptions provide unparalleled opportunities to understand some of Earth’s most active volcanoes.

Observations of caldera collapses yield insights that are difficult to glean from more common eruptive activity. One important lesson is that magmatic and tectonic systems can be tightly coupled over an enormous range of spatial and temporal scales and in ways that can result in complex, difficult-to-forecast hazards [Patrick et al., 2020].

For example, at Kīlauea in 2018, magma injection into the volcano’s East Rift Zone triggered a magnitude 6.9 earthquake at the base of the volcano that reduced compressional stress on the rift zone, in turn facilitating increased subsurface flow of magma from the summit into the rift. At Piton de la Fournaise in 2007, the collapse was associated with meter-scale displacement of the volcano’s eastern flank [Froger et al., 2015]. And at Bárðarbunga, the dike that triggered the collapse propagated over a distance of 45 kilometers at a rate and along a direction that were influenced by topography and tectonic stresses [Sigmundsson et al., 2015].

Geophysical and geochemical data collected during collapses can resolve, in unprecedented detail, the locations, volumes, and compositions of magma storage zones, which strongly govern eruptive activity and hazards. Although uncertainties remain, data from the Kīlauea collapse, for example, have placed some of the best constraints on the location and volume of magma storage beneath any volcano.

A scientist samples a lava flow as it crosses a road in Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone on 6 May 2018 during the early days of the 2018 eruption and collapse. Credit: USGS photo by K. Anderson, Public Domain

Temporal variations in the composition of erupted lavas demonstrate how fresh magma can mingle with magma stored from decades-old intrusions, influencing eruption rates, dynamics, and hazards. These observations, which can also be used to plumb the hidden pathways between summit magma storage zones and distant eruptive vents, indicate that basaltic rift zones may contain surprisingly large and potentially mobile bodies of magma with a wide range of compositions.

Insights from studying caldera collapses extend beyond volcanology. For instance, despite important differences, slip on caldera ring faults and slip on faults in nonvolcanic settings may be governed by similar physical processes. However, a single caldera collapse sequence may comprise dozens of individual ring fault rupture events, whereas nonvolcanic earthquake cycles often last centuries or longer. Thus, caldera collapse cycles may serve as natural, repeating, field-scale fault-slip experiments, yielding insights into recurrence intervals, fault creep, and the physical properties preceding earthquakes that may ultimately be applicable in places such as the San Andreas Fault [Segall et al., 2024].

The Postcollapse Evolution of Caldera Systems

Many basaltic volcanoes grow through innumerable cycles of caldera collapse and gradual refilling. These decades- or centuries-long cycles (not to be confused with the much shorter incremental collapse cycles during an individual eruption) are integral parts of the long-term evolution of many basaltic volcanoes.

Fernandina caldera, in the Galápagos Islands, collapsed in 1968, dropping by 350 meters, although lava flows and landslide material later filled some of this volume. Benches in the landscape, seen in the foreground and on the opposite side of the caldera in this image taken in January 2001, are evidence of past cycles of caldera collapse and filling. Credit: M. Poland

In contrast to the often fast-paced data gathering conducted during caldera collapses, long postcollapse stretches offer improved opportunities to plan and execute controlled research and to bolster monitoring networks. In the wake of the 2018 eruption at Kīlauea, for instance, congressionally allocated funding has supported important new studies, including the unprecedented deployment of nearly 2,000 seismic stations to resolve the volcano’s subsurface structure, as well as the development of new monitoring and investigative approaches.

Additional insight comes from observations at caldera volcanoes that have not collapsed in historical times despite displaying noteworthy unrest and eruptive activity, such as Ambrym (Vanuatu), Sierra Negra (Galápagos), and Axial Seamount. These observations further elucidate magma storage at caldera systems, dynamic interplays of magmatic and tectonic processes, and conditions required to trigger the onset of collapse.

Caldera collapses are linked with important changes in eruptive activity and hazards.

Caldera collapses are linked with important changes in eruptive activity and hazards. At Kīlauea, major collapses preserved in the geologic record over the past 2,500 years may have led to transitions between centuries-long periods of dominantly explosive and effusive activity [Swanson et al., 2014]. The 2018 collapse was associated with the cessation of a decades-long rift zone eruption and transition to episodic eruptive activity nearer the summit. At Piton de la Fournaise, the 2007 collapse reduced the period of unrest preceding subsequent eruptions, led to an increase in the number of dike intrusions, and increased the proportion of eruptions that occurred near the summit [Peltier et al., 2018].

Although the causes of such transitions are complex and may involve changes in crustal stress and magma supply rate, the effects of collapses on magma storage zones likely play a role. Geochemical analyses of pre- and postcollapse periods indicate that some collapses may strongly affect the structure of shallow magma storage zones (e.g., Kīlauea in 1500, 1790, and 1924), whereas others, such as at Kīlauea in 2018, do not [Lynn and Swanson, 2022]. Similar studies are lacking for many other basaltic caldera volcanoes, such as in the Galápagos, pointing to important avenues for new research.

As magma refills evacuated storage zones, these zones are repressurized, leading to ground deformation, seismicity, and sometimes—as at Bárðarbunga—even reverse slip on caldera ring faults [Glastonbury‐Southern et al., 2022]. Observations of these processes are useful for understanding the geometry and connectivity of magma storage zones, and they shed light on ring fault geometry and mobility.

Open Questions for Future Research

Many fundamental and humbling questions about basaltic caldera collapses remain unanswered, including why some magma intrusions trigger caldera collapse but others do not.

The success of long-standing conceptual models of basaltic caldera collapses suggests that our basic understanding of these remarkable phenomena is solid. Yet many fundamental and humbling questions remain unanswered, including why some intrusions trigger caldera collapse but others do not, what explains variations in collapse sequences among different volcanoes, and why these eruptions end.

We also do not yet know how insights from basaltic caldera collapses are applicable to explosive eruptions and collapses at silicic volcanoes such as Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai, which in 2022 produced a nearly 60-kilometer-tall ash plume and caused a Pacific-wide tsunami that resulted in several fatalities.

Addressing these questions and improving our ability to forecast basaltic caldera–forming eruptions and mitigate their impacts require improved interdisciplinary collaboration and synthesis of data from historical events. The lessons of the past will find practical application when the next caldera collapse takes place somewhere on Earth.

Acknowledgments

The AGU Chapman Conference on basaltic caldera–forming eruptions was supported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Science Foundation (NSF EAR grant 2451637). We thank our coconvener, Aline Peltier; AGU conference coordinators Justine Joo and Heather Nalley; all conference participants for their contributions; and observatory scientists and academic investigators around the world for collecting invaluable data during past caldera collapses. Helpful comments were provided by Josh Crozier, Scott Rowland, and an anonymous reviewer. The USGS Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (H.R. 2157), signed by the president in 2019, contributed funding to the USGS to support research, recovery, and rebuilding activities in the wake of Kīlauea’s 2018 eruption. Any use of trade, firm, or product names is for descriptive purposes only and does not imply endorsement by the U.S. government.

References

Anderson, K. R., et al. (2024), The 2018 eruption of Kīlauea: Insights, puzzles, and opportunities for volcano science, Annu. Rev. Earth Planet. Sci., 52, 21–59, https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-earth-031621-075925.

Froger, J.-L., et al. (2015), Time-dependent displacements during and after the April 2007 eruption of Piton de la Fournaise, revealed by interferometric data, J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res., 296, 55–68, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvolgeores.2015.02.014.

Glastonbury‐Southern, E., et al. (2022), Ring fault slip reversal at Bárðarbunga volcano, Iceland: Seismicity during caldera collapse and re‐inflation 2014–2018, Geophys. Res. Lett., 49, e2021GL097613, https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GL097613.

Lynn, K. J., and D. A. Swanson (2022), Olivine and glass chemistry record cycles of plumbing system recovery after summit collapse events at Kīlauea volcano, Hawai‘i, J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res., 426, 107540, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvolgeores.2022.107540.

Neal, C. A., et al. (2019), The 2018 rift eruption and summit collapse of Kīlauea volcano, Science, 363, 367–374, https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aav7046.

Patrick, M. R., et al. (2020), The cascading origin of the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and implications for future forecasting, Nat. Commun., 11, 5646, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19190-1.

Peltier, A., et al. (2018), Changes in the long-term geophysical eruptive precursors at Piton de la Fournaise: Implications for the response management, Front. Earth Sci., 6, 104, https://doi.org/10.3389/feart.2018.00104.

Segall, P., et al. (2024), Stress-driven recurrence and precursory moment-rate surge in caldera collapse earthquakes, Nat. Geosci., 17, 264–269, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-023-01372-3.

Sigmundsson, F., et al. (2015), Segmented lateral dyke growth in a rifting event at Bárðarbunga volcanic system, Iceland, Nature, 517, 191–195, https://doi.org/10.1038/nature14111.

Simkin, T., and K. A. Howard (1970), Caldera collapse in the Galápagos Islands, 1968, Science, 169, 429–437, https://doi.org/10.1126/science.169.3944.429.

Swanson, D. A., et al. (2014), Cycles of explosive and effusive eruptions at Kīlauea volcano, Hawai‘i, Geology, 42, 631–634, https://doi.org/10.1130/G35701.1.

Author Information

Kyle R. Anderson ([email protected]), U.S. Geological Survey, Moffett Field, Calif.; Kendra J. Lynn and Ashton F. Flinders, U.S. Geological Survey, Hilo, Hawaii; Thomas Shea, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Honolulu; and Michael Poland, U.S. Geological Survey, Vancouver, Wash.

Citation: Anderson. K. R., K. J. Lynn, A. F. Flinders, T. Shea, and M. Poland (2025), Lessons and lingering questions from collapsing basaltic calderas, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO250471. Published on 18 December 2025.

Text © 2025. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.