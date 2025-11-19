A new tool aims to do for heat waves what Saffir and Simpson did for hurricanes.

CalHeatScore, an online mapping tool developed by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, ranks heat wave risk on a straightforward scale of 0 to 4. And just like the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricane strength, CalHeatScore delivers its warnings days in advance. It’s designed to help Californians prepare for heat emergencies and uses socioeconomic factors to tailor information for each individual zip code.

“[CalHeatScore] gives you a warning for your community that reflects the characteristics of your community.”

“It gives you a warning for your community that reflects the characteristics of your community,” explained John Molitor, an environmental data scientist at Oregon State University who helped build the tool.

The hyperlocal method provides meteorologists, emergency managers, and the public with a shared understanding of risk during California’s extreme heat. Molitor and his colleagues will share their work at AGU’s Annual Meeting 2025 in New Orleans on 16 December.

Scorching in Sacramento

CalHeatScore was born during a heat wave. Legislators had been pushing for a warning system for months, and the bill was finally approved in September 2022 during a 10-day heat wave that broke 1,500 temperature records across California. The heat wave caused 395 excess deaths in the state, 4 times the toll of California’s deadliest wildfire, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The tool—officially dubbed the California Communities Extreme Heat Scoring System and launched in December 2024—was designed to prevent future heat deaths by providing a streamlined and site-specific warning system. It includes targeted public health information, like community heat risk and the locations of the nearest public cooling centers.

Building a Model

CalHeatScore draws from a range of data sources, recognizing that heat risk is more than just temperature.

First, developers established a baseline using temperature data and emergency room visits from 2008 to 2018, looking specifically for diagnoses that increase with heat. The current operational model uses zip codes as a proxy for socioeconomic data, while a second-stage model will add specific population data to pinpoint communities of concern.

Other warning systems look at empirical distributions of heat, Molitor explained, but CalHeatScore looks for causal effects. The interdisciplinary team of physicians, health experts, and data scientists is specifically looking for drivers of heat impacts.

“People experience heat very differently through space and time,” Molitor said. A community with swimming pools and air-conditioning will experience a 100°F day different than a neighborhood of pavement and parking lots. Similarly, indoor office workers are protected from the heat in a way roofers, gardeners, and carpenters aren’t. By considering factors like age brackets and average income, CalHeatScore can determine the heat-related health risk for a community.

The platform’s clickable, searchable map is built on spatial modeling. “What happens in one zip code is going to be highly informed by what happens in nearby zip codes,” Molitor said. Multilevel modeling “is allowing us to take the data and drill down into all these little zip codes and come up with an appropriate heat warning system for each,” he said.

Decisionmaking Data

All that complexity results in a very simple scale. Heat risk is ranked 0 (low) through 4 (severe) and provided for the next 7 days.

That’s a useful approach, said Ashish Sharma, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who was not involved in the project.

“If we look at decisionmaking, it’s binary. Either you act upon it, or you don’t,” he said. “Combining this information at the zip code level can really improve decisionmaking.”

But while the tool has a lot of strengths, the current map seems geared more for agencies and governments than the public, he noted. He hopes future iterations are more user-friendly.

To that end, the CalHeatScore team is exploring options to develop a mobile app. That would be a helpful addition, said Amy Cilimburg, the director of Climate Smart Missoula who’s also worked on local heat mapping. A phone app could allow a football coach on the sidelines or a daycare director on the playground to plan their week around the heat.

“There is a lot of utility and strength in a hyper-local map,” she said. The next test is making sure people know about the tool and start making decisions based on it.

Expanding the Map

The developers aim to expand awareness at the AGU Annual Meeting, sharing their work with an international audience. CalHeatScore is replicable. Any state or country with similar data could develop a 7-day warning system.

“What we have here is really advanced, and we’d like to be doing this for other jurisdictions.”

“What we have here is really advanced, and we’d like to be doing this for other jurisdictions,” said David Eisenman, a project partner, professor of medicine, and codirector of the Center for Healthy Climate Solutions at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The blend of health outcomes, temperature levels, and demographic data is “a really unique approach,” Eisenman said.

CalHeatScore is built with health outcomes and heat vulnerability in mind. When the next heat wave rolls through California, residents will have a new way to communicate and tolerate the temperature.

—J. Besl (@j_besl, @jbesl.bsky.social), Science Writer

Citation: Besl, J. (2025), New tool maps the overlap of heat and health in California, Eos, 106, https://doi.org/10.1029/2025EO250432. Published on 19 November 2025.

Text © 2025. The authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.