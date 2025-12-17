Research & Developments is a blog for brief updates that provide context for the flurry of news regarding law and policy changes that impact science and scientists today.

The Trump administration is planning to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), one of the world’s leading climate and Earth science research laboratories, according to a statement from Russ Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, to USA Today.

Vought called the facility “one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country” and said the administration had already started a comprehensive review of activities at the laboratory.

“Vital activities such as weather research will be moved to another entity or location,” Vought said.

The National Science Foundation established NCAR in 1960 as the foundation’s first federally funded research and development center. Among other work, NCAR researchers use both models and observations to study weather, air quality, water management, and solar storms. NCAR’s Derecho supercomputer, housed in Wyoming, allows researchers across the country to run detailed models stimulating phenomena such as cyclones and major wildfires.

Among other innovations, scientists at NCAR invented dropsondes, devices that drop from aircraft to measure pressure, temperature, and humidity during storms. They use models that predict how inclement weather will affect road safety. They are developing a turbulence detection system to allow aircraft to avoid rough spots, working to improve hurricane prediction, and projecting atmospheric conditions months in advance to provide guidance for U.S. military planners.

The news comes as international Earth and space scientists, many of whom will likely be affected by the news, gather at AGU’s annual conference in New Orleans. Some took to social media to express their disappointment.

“NCAR is quite literally our global mothership,” climate scientist Katherine Hayhoe wrote on Bluesky. “Everyone who works in climate and weather has passed through its doors and benefited from its incredible resources. Dismantling NCAR is like taking a sledgehammer to the keystone holding up our scientific understanding of the planet.”

Other scientists expressed similar sentiments.

It is hard to overstate how critical @ncar-ucar.bsky.social is to climate science in the US and around the world. It's the beating heart of our field. Generations of scientists have trained there, and almost everyone I know relies on deep collaborations with NCAR scientists. It's end is unthinkable. — Kim Cobb (@kimcobb.bsky.social) 2025-12-17T02:50:46.254Z

This is absolutely insane and so incredibly shortsighted. NCAR is a global pillar for all atmospheric science and holds the highest of standards for research excellence. We collaborate with NCAR; source data from them; they pioneer scientific breakthroughs.This must not go quietly. — Brian Matilla (@bxmatilla.bsky.social) 2025-12-17T05:25:14.802Z

As someone not with NCAR, I use NCAR-based software everyday to help identify and track regions of excessive precipitation to help NWS forecasters protect lives and property. NCAR is extremely valuable and we need them. — Noah Brauer (@noaabrauer.bsky.social) 2025-12-17T04:16:52.073Z

NCAR is home to about 830 employees, but it is not clear how many employees or programs the dismantling will affect. According to a senior White House official who spoke to USA Today, the effort will begin immediately, and includes closing the center’s headquarters: the Mesa Laboratory in Boulder, Colo. The official also flagged several programs the administration considers wasteful, such as efforts to make the sciences more inclusive and research into wind turbines.

In a 16 December statement posted on the NCAR website, Antonio Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which manages NCAR, said the center was aware of the Trump administration’s proposal, but had not received additional information.

“NSF NCAR’s research is crucial for building American prosperity by protecting lives and property, supporting the economy, and strengthening national security,” he wrote. “Any plans to dismantle NSF NCAR would set back our nation’s ability to predict, prepare for, and respond to severe weather and other natural disasters.”

In a livestream about the news on Wednesday morning, weather and climate scientist Daniel Swain said NCAR is set to be dismantled for “reasons that do not align with the interests of Americans, which do not align with the interests of really anybody, anywhere in the world.”

“I think this is the moment to be reaching out to your lawmakers and speaking with journalists about the value of NCAR and what would be lost, what will be lost, if the current plan is fully put into motion,” he said.

To voice your support for NCAR, visit this AGU page, where you can find email text and a call script to share with your representatives.

—Emily Gardner (@[email protected]), Associate Editor, and Grace van Deelen (@gvd.bsky.social), Staff Writer

These updates are made possible through information from the scientific community. Do you have a story about how changes in law or policy are affecting scientists or research? Send us a tip at [email protected] .

